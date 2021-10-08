Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 392,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.76% of Spire worth $28,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Spire by 16.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,615,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,761,000 after purchasing an additional 233,257 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,129,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,478,000 after purchasing an additional 35,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Spire by 7.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,443,000 after purchasing an additional 57,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spire by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,021,000 after purchasing an additional 60,432 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Spire by 3,467.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 527,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,154,000 after purchasing an additional 513,130 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SR opened at $63.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.27. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.66 and a 12 month high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

SR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Spire from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Sidoti raised Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

