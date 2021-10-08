Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,828 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.80% of EPR Properties worth $31,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,434,000 after purchasing an additional 13,299 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,884,000 after purchasing an additional 480,945 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,087,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 83,084 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 861,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,140,000 after purchasing an additional 47,334 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 771,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,632,000 after purchasing an additional 14,112 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $20.62 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $125.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

