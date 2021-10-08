Legal & General Group Plc Sells 111,108 Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,682,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,108 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 1.23% of Paramount Group worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group during the second quarter worth $1,620,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paramount Group by 33.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,645,000 after purchasing an additional 337,032 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.11.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Paramount Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.