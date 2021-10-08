Legal & General Group Plc Sells 130,348 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,138,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 130,348 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.27% of Marathon Oil worth $29,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.4% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 37,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 6.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Marathon Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 320.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

