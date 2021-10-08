Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,927 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 413,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.77% of ONE Gas worth $30,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $82.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.83 and its 200 day moving average is $73.93. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.04%.

Several research analysts have commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

