Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,927 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.77% of ONE Gas worth $30,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $30,641,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter valued at about $22,740,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 23.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,078,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,965,000 after purchasing an additional 207,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 416.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 169,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after purchasing an additional 136,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 684,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,656,000 after buying an additional 92,568 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares in the company, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.52 and a twelve month high of $82.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.93.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

