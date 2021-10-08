Legal & General Group Plc Sells 22,758 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,758 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.78% of ALLETE worth $28,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,283,000 after purchasing an additional 68,690 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in ALLETE by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ALLETE by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in ALLETE by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 19,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares in the last quarter. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of ALLETE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, Director Heidi E. Jimmerson sold 3,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $226,083.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. ALLETE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.75 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.47.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. ALLETE had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 75.22%.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

