Legal & General Group Plc Sells 25,373 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 227,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of The Toro worth $25,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 19.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 91.8% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The Toro by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.19 and a 200 day moving average of $108.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $80.77 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $976.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

