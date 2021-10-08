Legal & General Group Plc Sells 304,704 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 17.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,402,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304,704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.45% of Macy’s worth $26,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 165.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,301 shares of company stock worth $2,881,871 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen raised shares of Macy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.10.

Macy’s stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $18.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 27.50%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.15%.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

