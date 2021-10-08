Legal & General Group Plc Sells 325,520 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,520 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.69% of Parsons worth $27,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 364.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Parsons by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at $306,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,673,000 after buying an additional 82,280 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parsons by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the period.

Get Parsons alerts:

PSN opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.66. Parsons Co. has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). Parsons had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Parsons’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Parsons news, CFO George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.95 per share, with a total value of $873,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry T. Mcmahon purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.43 per share, with a total value of $177,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,360.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Parsons

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Parsons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.