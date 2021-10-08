Legal & General Group Plc Sells 325,520 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,520 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of Parsons worth $27,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Parsons by 163.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Parsons by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Parsons by 5.8% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Parsons by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parsons by 0.8% in the second quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 99,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Harry T. Mcmahon bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.43 per share, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,360.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO George L. Ball bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $873,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSN opened at $34.82 on Friday. Parsons Co. has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $879.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.79 million. Parsons had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parsons Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Parsons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

Parsons Corp. provides engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. The firm delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

