Legal & General Group Plc Sells 36,019 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 36,019 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.73% of Black Hills worth $30,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 36.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Black Hills during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

BKH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.71.

NYSE BKH opened at $65.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.85. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $56.31 and a twelve month high of $72.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.36.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

In other news, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $137,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart A. Wevik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $274,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.