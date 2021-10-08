Legal & General Group Plc Sells 41,356 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 661,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,356 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.77% of PNM Resources worth $32,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,633,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,158,000 after purchasing an additional 348,918 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,838,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,657,000 after purchasing an additional 336,713 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PNM Resources by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,940,000 after purchasing an additional 186,265 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 856,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,223,000 after acquiring an additional 244,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM opened at $49.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.13 and a 200 day moving average of $49.09. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.89 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 12.46%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

