Legal & General Group Plc Sells 41,356 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 661,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,356 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.77% of PNM Resources worth $32,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM opened at $49.84 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.89 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is 57.46%.

Separately, Argus lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

