Legal & General Group Plc Sells 4,469 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.42% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $32,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 84,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 864.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after buying an additional 145,047 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.89.

In related news, Director Christine Rose Detrick sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total value of $365,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RGA stock opened at $119.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $1.65. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.