Legal & General Group Plc Sells 53,530 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,699,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 53,530 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.78% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $31,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,408 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,067,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,712,000 after purchasing an additional 68,251 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,635,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 258,682 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,669 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOC stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.37 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 15.47%. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

