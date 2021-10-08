Legal & General Group Plc Sells 855,954 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,831,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 855,954 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 3.69% of A10 Networks worth $31,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 70,564 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 71,205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,649,021 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,286,000 after acquiring an additional 118,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ATEN shares. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of ATEN opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.31. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 5,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total value of $75,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

