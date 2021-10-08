Legal & General Group Plc Sells 855,954 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,831,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 855,954 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 3.69% of A10 Networks worth $31,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in A10 Networks by 182.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 79.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the second quarter worth $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A10 Networks stock opened at $13.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.76 and a beta of 0.93. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $15.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.31.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $32,176.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $61,323.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201. Insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

