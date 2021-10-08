Legal & General Group Plc Sells 9,548 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,548 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.95% of California Water Service Group worth $26,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 55.1% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 45,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lynne P. Mcghee sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $47,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $44,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,696 shares of company stock valued at $108,474 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

CWT opened at $60.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $65.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.13.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.38. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $213.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.70%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

