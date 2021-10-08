Legal & General Group Plc Takes $30.30 Million Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 188,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,299,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.36% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $567,447,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,625,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,872,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,817,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Concentrix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,628,000. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $1,771,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CNXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Concentrix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Concentrix stock opened at $181.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.00 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

