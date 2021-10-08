Legal & General Group Plc Trims Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,494,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 33,260 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.68% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $27,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $14.60 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -162.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.98). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. Analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

