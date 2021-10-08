Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 680,133 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.51% of National Instruments worth $28,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in National Instruments by 3,058.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 937,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,493,000 after purchasing an additional 907,986 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,270,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,413,000 after purchasing an additional 661,246 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,549,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in National Instruments by 389.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 746,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,229,000 after purchasing an additional 593,973 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in National Instruments by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 787,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after purchasing an additional 484,952 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NATI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 26th.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $40.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 254.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.82. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

