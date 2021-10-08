Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,919 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.47% of Perrigo worth $28,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perrigo by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Perrigo by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRGO stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $38.20 and a 1-year high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.38.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $981.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

