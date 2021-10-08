Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LEGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

LEGN opened at $54.44 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -49.49 and a beta of -0.15.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 343.40% and a negative return on equity of 101.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $47,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $219,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the first quarter worth about $278,000. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

