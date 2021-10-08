Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $302.88.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LII. William Blair downgraded shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $284.00 to $267.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total transaction of $2,382,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,301,910.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.56, for a total transaction of $1,984,358.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,736,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,193. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 365,766 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,969,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $25,994,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 20.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 193,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,587 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 451,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth about $9,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LII opened at $303.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.11 and its 200-day moving average is $329.74. Lennox International has a 52 week low of $266.77 and a 52 week high of $356.36.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.02%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

