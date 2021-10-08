Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP (LON:BAES) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.75 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.75 ($0.06). Approximately 3,169 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.77 ($0.06).

BAES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 644 ($8.41) price target on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Leverage Shares -1x Short Boeing ETP in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4.86.

