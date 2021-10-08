Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.86 Million

Equities research analysts expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to announce $80.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $79.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.41 million. Lexington Realty Trust posted sales of $84.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $335.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $330.10 million to $340.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $349.42 million, with estimates ranging from $342.00 million to $356.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $14.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 33,954 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

