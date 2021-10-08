Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Raised to Overweight at KeyCorp

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was upgraded by investment analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Lexington Realty Trust stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.58. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Lexington Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.10.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 64.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 129.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

