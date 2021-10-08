Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.20

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.20 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 13196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

Several brokerages recently commented on LXP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 76.04% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,719,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,343,000 after acquiring an additional 431,917 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,985,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479,621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,190,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,089,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,840,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,330,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,701,000 after buying an additional 200,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

