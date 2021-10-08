Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,678 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.82% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $27,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 637,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 199,648 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after purchasing an additional 673,168 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 667,700 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,644 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of LXP stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.