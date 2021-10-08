Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Holdings Cut by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,276,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 256,678 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.82% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $27,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $162,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 16.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $13.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $12.58. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

