LGI Homes, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $3.97 Per Share (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for LGI Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.62. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $18.60 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $791.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LGIH. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $141.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.07. LGI Homes has a 12 month low of $95.54 and a 12 month high of $188.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in LGI Homes by 1,518.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

