Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Li Auto.
LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 513.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $86,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 536.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the second quarter worth $17,596,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.
Li Auto Company Profile
Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.
