Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) rose 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.60 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 19,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 22,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.73.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR)

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Star Uranium & Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.