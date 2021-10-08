Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 691,313 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,774.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Automatic Data Processing worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after purchasing an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $144.59 and a one year high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

