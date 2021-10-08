Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 707,430 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22,953.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 707,430 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in Visa by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in Visa by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Visa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

V stock opened at $230.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $449.38 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.39 and a 200-day moving average of $230.12. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

