Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16,291.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371,617 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,201,000. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. 67.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $425.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.62. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

