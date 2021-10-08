Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9,193.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 144,429 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 57,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 20,584 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $47.88 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $1.11. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

