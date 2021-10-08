Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 1,519.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,015 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,791 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 298,032 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 178,020 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $3,271,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 628,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,333,000 after buying an additional 124,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.47 and a twelve month high of $16.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 22nd.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

