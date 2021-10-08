Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 12,336.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,650 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.05% of WEC Energy Group worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.72. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 71.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

