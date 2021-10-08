Liberty Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1,112,652.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 556,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 556,326 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.39% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $174.17 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $112.13 and a one year high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $171.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.83.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

