Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 37,673 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1,456.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,673 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243,221 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1,082.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,353,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,552 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,580,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 217.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,791,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,127 shares in the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CNHI. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $16.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.