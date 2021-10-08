Liberty Wealth Management LLC Buys 707,430 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 22,953.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 710,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 707,430 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $230.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $449.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock worth $12,623,562. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

