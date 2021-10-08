Liberty Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19,774.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 691,313 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of Automatic Data Processing worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADP opened at $208.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $144.59 and a one year high of $217.15. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

In related news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

