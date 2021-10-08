Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $184.70 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,998.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,320,849 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,141,248 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 5.7% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Apple worth $184,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $140.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock worth $394,667,857. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $144.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $157.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

