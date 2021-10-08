Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 7,987.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191,383 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total value of $478,551.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,382,919.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $90.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.52.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RTX. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

