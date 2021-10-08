Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 4,167.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 123,385 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Avista worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 6.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,711,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $585,057,000 after buying an additional 846,837 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Avista by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,956,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,487,000 after buying an additional 126,057 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Avista by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,043,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,175,000 after buying an additional 186,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,227,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,396,000 after acquiring an additional 123,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,188,741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,762,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total value of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $134,675. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avista currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:AVA opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.93.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

