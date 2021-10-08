Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15,586.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,563 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $3,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,894,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,095,000 after purchasing an additional 642,310 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,371,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,843,000 after acquiring an additional 632,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 792.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 579,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,411,000 after acquiring an additional 514,492 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,001.4% during the first quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 333,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 303,015 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12,026.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 294,536 shares during the period.

Shares of BIV opened at $89.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

