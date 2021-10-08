Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $3.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 15,586.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268,563 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $3,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $89.07 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.21 and a 1-year high of $93.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

