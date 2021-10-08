Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 11,651.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,094 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 135,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.47, for a total value of $17,054,509.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of ABT opened at $118.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $209.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

